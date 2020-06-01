Jagan Reddy Govt Moves SC Challenging Andhra HC's Order Overruling Appointment of State Election Head

The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government on Monday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Andhra Pradesh High Court's order striking down an Ordinance promulgated on April 10 curtailing the tenure of the State Election Commissioner from five to three years.

The high court last week had also quashed a Government Order appointing retired judge V Kanagaraj as the new State Election Commissioner (SEC). It restored retired bureaucrat Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar as the SEC.

The state government through a special leave petition on Monday urged the apex court to set aside the lower court order and allow Kanagaraju as SEC.

The petition may be taken up for hearing on Tuesday or Wednesday.

The state government late on Sunday night issued orders appointing another official as secretary to SEC.

Justice Kanagaraj, a retired judge of the Madras High Court, had assumed charge as the SEC on April 11, replacing Ramesh Kumar. The High Court delivered the judgment on a batch of writ petitions, including the one by the aggrieved Ramesh Kumar, challenging the Ordinance and the appointment of a new SEC.

Reddy is scheduled to leave for Delhi on Tuesday to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other central ministers on various issues. He is likely to appeal to Shah for more financial assistance to cope with the lockdown period and for arrears to be released for the fund-starved state.