Jagan Reddy Inaugurates KIA Motors Manufacturing Plant in Andhra Pradesh

Reddy is hoping that KIA motors would expand its business and set up more plants to achieve the full-fledged production capacity of 3 lakh cars per annum.

Syed Ahmed | News18

Updated:December 5, 2019, 7:29 PM IST
Jagan Reddy Inaugurates KIA Motors Manufacturing Plant in Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurating a KIA Motors manufacturing plant in Andhra Pradesh.

Amaravati: Inaugurating a KIA Motors manufacturing plant, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday said that his government will provide all possible help to the car manufacturer and hoped that the plant will provide employment to people across the state.

Addressing the gathering at Erramanchi village in Penukonda town, the chief minister congratulated the Korean Motor giant for starting its unit with world class standards in the backward region and providing employment to the locals.

‘I am happy to inaugurate the fully functional facility and hope that other like-minded companies will also come to the state. KIA has been doing a wonderful job by providing direct and indirect jobs along with its ancillary units,’ he said.

Reddy is hoping that KIA motors would expand its business and set up more plants to achieve the full-fledged production capacity of 3 lakh cars per annum.

The chief minister added that KIA Motors is doing well in the state and when fully developed, it will directly employ 11,000 people and indirectly employ 7,000. The company currently employs over 3,000 people and 3,500 people are employed through its ancillary units.

Han Wu Park, KIA Motors President and CEO, said that Kia cars were popular in Andhra Pradesh and over 6,000 bookings were received in a single day. The event was attended by Shin Bongkil, the South Korean Ambassador to India and Kia Motors MD, Kookhyun Shim.

With this latest manufacturing plant, Kia motors’ investment in the state has reached Rs 13,500 crore.

State Ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Sankaranarayana, Gummanuru Jayaram, and Members of Parliament K Gorantla Madhav, Thalari Rangaiah, Kapu Ramacandra Reddy were also present at the event.

