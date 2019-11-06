Take the pledge to vote

Jagan Reddy Picks English Over Telugu and Urdu, Set to Introduce English Medium in Govt Schools

The Commissioner of School Education has been tasked with implementing Telugu or Urdu as a compulsory subject depending on the current medium of instruction in the schools.

Syed Ahmed | News18

Updated:November 6, 2019, 2:16 PM IST
File photo of Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Amaravathi: In a controversial decision, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government has decided to convert all Telugu and Urdu-speaking government schools into English medium from the next academic year.

As per a government order, the Andhra Pradesh School Education Department will introduce English medium across all government, Mandal Praja Parishad (MPP) and Zilla Parishad schools in Classes 1-8 starting 2020-21 and in Classes 9 and 10 from 2021-22.

While English will be the medium of instruction, the Commissioner of School Education has been tasked with implementing Telugu or Urdu as a compulsory subject depending on the current medium of instruction in the schools, the order stated.

It added that the government has also delegated powers to the Commissioner of School Education to open parallel English medium sections in existing high schools for Classes 6 to 10.

Teachers will be trained and equipped to teach in English and new teachers to be recruited based on tests for their proficiency in English.

| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
