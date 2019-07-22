Jagan Reddy Proposes 75% Quota in Industrial Jobs for Local Youths in Andhra

Amravati: Chief Minister Jagan Reddy has proposed to implement 75% quota in industrial jobs to local youths within three years in Andhra Pradesh.

In a plan to eradicate unemployment in the state, Jagan government wants to introduce local quota in all the new and existing industries. Jagan Reddy's cabinet has already approved the proposal in a recent meeting.

For implementing the 75% local quota decision, senior officials in the government plans to go for negotiations with the existing industries who are opposing the move. Industries prefer giving priority to skilled manpower than local quota. The government is trying to convince them as per the decision.

Jagan Mohan Reddy also has recently announced 1.33 lakh village volunteer jobs for unemployed youth in Andhra Pradesh.

Jagan government wants to implement the quota over the next three years and it is confident of convincing the industries.

Chief Minister had assured giving 75% local quota during his ‘padayatra’ in the state. The issue remained a poll promise during the election campaign too.

The government is likely to introduce the bill in the ongoing assembly session this week. Once the bill passes the houses, Jagan government hopes that it will be implemented effectively.