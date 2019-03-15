Jagan Reddy’s Uncle Murdered; Chandrababu Naidu Says Family Appears Guilty, Tried to Destroy Proof

The murder of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s uncle YS Vivekananda Reddy has sparked a political slugfest between the opposition YSR Congress and the ruling Telugu Desam Party with both trading allegations against each other.Vivekanda Reddy, a former minister and younger brother of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister MYS Rajasekhara Reddy, was on Friday found dead at his house in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh.Hours after Jagan demanded a CBI probe in the case, chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu lashed out at the YSRC chief at a hurriedly-called press conference.He alleged that the slain leader’s family appeared "prima facie guilty as they not only tried to hide the murder but also "destroyed vital forensic evidence”.“Vivekanandas family tried to hide the fact that it was a murder till the post-mortem was done. Why was he killed," the Chief Minister asked, adding all facts related to the case have to be comprehensively established.Rejecting the YSRC chiefs demand for a CBI investigation, Naidu said the demand was raised only to get away from the case."This has become like a fiction. The scene of offence was disturbed and they tried to make believe it the death was due to heart attack. Step-by-step they tried to hide everything and also destroy evidence. They did not tell even the police. They even made police believe it was a heart attack and said they did not want a case (filed)," Naidu said.Rejecting Jagan Mohan Reddys demand for a CBI investigation, Naidu said the demand was raised only to get away from the case. He asserted that only the state police would investigate the case."Truth is truth. Nothing can be hidden. They wanted to use a family member’s murder for political gains. It’s a misfortune to have such a leader in politics," Naidu said, hitting out at the YSR Congress chief.Police had initially registered a case under Section 174 CrPC (unnatural death) when Reddy's body was found by his staff early in the morning. After post-mortem in the local government hospital, police confirmed the case was altered to Section 302 IPC that relates to murder.The Chief Minister said Pulivendula police inspector Sankaraiah failed in discharging his duties properly as he let the family members shift the former minister’s body to hospital without completion of an inquest."It was such a severe injury to the head that the brain popped out. Deadly weapons were used (in the crime). The family changed tune in the evening only after the post-mortem established facts," Naidu said.