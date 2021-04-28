Jagananna Vidya Deevena: Andhra CM Releases Rs 1048 Crore for Fee Reimbursement Scheme

Asserting that poverty should not deprive a child of pursuing higher education, Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday released Rs 1048.94 crore towards beneficiaries of 10,89,302 students under the Jagananna Vasathi Deevena scheme for the academic year 2020-21.

Speaking on this occasion, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said “only education has the power to change the world, eradicate poverty and backwardness of the society, which is why no child has to be deprived of getting educated." In a bid to provide quality education and ease the financial burden on parents, the government has come up with fee reimbursement schemes for college students (Vidya Deevena) and for boarding and hostel expenses (Vasathi Deevena). The amount is credited to accounts of mothers of the students.

Vasathi Deevena scheme will benefit nearly 10.89 lakh students, the Chief Minister said adding that the state spent Rs 2270 crore on the scheme since the formation of YSRCP government. In the education sector alone, for schemes like Amma Vodi, Vidya Deevena, Vasathi Deevena, Goru Muddha, Vidya Kanuka and Nadu-Nedu, the State government had spent a whopping Rs 25,714 crore in the last 22 months alone.

“In spite of going through a severe financial crisis due to the pandemic, the State government didn’t back out from implementing any welfare scheme," he said.

Speaking on the reforms in the education sector, he said that the government will be implementing the CBSE board from the coming academic year and also transform anganwadis as YSR Pre-primary schools offering PP1, PP2 and Pre first class.

Further, speaking on the issue of conducting examinations to class 10 and Intermediate students, he said the Centre had left it to the state governments to decide whether or not to conduct tests in the current pandemic scenario.

Explaining that examinations are underway in some states following strict measures, he said SSC and Inter examinations are very important to the students as their future depends on those certificates. He clarified that their government will ensure the safety of every student in the state.

Slamming the opposition’s criticism on conducting class 10 and Intermediate examinations, he said they are trying to degrade the government even in times of disaster.

“Will there be any admissions in good institutions for students with pass certificates?" he asked as only pass certificates would be issued by the states that have not conducted the exams. He stated that the government is conducting tests to ensure that students have a better future and assured them that he thinks for the future of every student.

