Jaganathpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Jagannathpur): Counting of votes begins

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Jaganathpur (Jagannathpur, जगन्नाथपुर) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

Updated:December 23, 2019, 8:39 AM IST
54. Jaganathpur (Jagannathpur ) (जगन्नाथपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Jharkhand region and West Singhbhum (पश्चिमी सिंहभूम) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the Kolhan (कोल्हन) division. Jaganathpur is part of 10. Singhbhum Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (Scheduled Tribes) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.56% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 6.25%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 59.54%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 1,74,337 eligible electors, of which 87,418 were male, 86,919 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Jaganathpur, there are 3375 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 1772 are male, 1603 are female and 0 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 1091 voters in the 80+ age category and 2344 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

Jaganathpur Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
JVMP
--
--
Mangal Singh Bobonga
AJSU
--
--
Mangal Singh Suren
TMC
--
--
Sunny Sinku
BJP
--
--
Sudhir Kumar Sundi
INC
--
--
Sona Ram Sinku
BSP
--
--
Sonu Kunkal
APOI
--
--
Jay Singh Sinku
RPI(A)
--
--
Rajesh Sinku
IND
--
--
Amit Kumar Laguri
IND
--
--
Jaya Rani Pareya
IND
--
--
Laxmi Suren
IND
--
--
Jagjeevan Kerai
IND
--
--
Mansingh Tiriya

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 1,59,777 eligible electors, of which 81,351 were male, 78,425 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,36,974.

Jaganathpur has an elector sex ratio of 994.29.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Geeta Kora of JBSP won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 24611 votes which was 21.72% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JBSP had a vote share of 42.84% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of JBSP won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 25,740 votes which was 31.34% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JBSP had a vote share of 45.23% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 54. Jaganathpur Assembly segment of Singhbhum Lok Sabha constituency. Singhbhum Parliament seat was won by INC's Geeta Kora.

Number of contestants: A total of 0 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 9 contestants and in 2009 elections 17 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 62.57%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 70.92%, while it was 59.96% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Saturday, December 7, 2019 in Phase 2 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 233 polling stations in 54. Jaganathpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 182.

Extent: 54. Jaganathpur constituency comprises of the following areas of West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand: Naomundi and Gua police stations and Gram Panchayats Kurtabera, Urkiya, Makaramda, Thalkobad (Part I) and Chhotanagra (Part I) in Manoharpur police station in Chaibasa Sadar sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Jaganathpur is: 22.2633 85.467.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Jaganathpur results.

Follow live updates of the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly election results on our comprehensive live blog, updated minute-by-minute.

