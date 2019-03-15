Jaganmohan Reddy Demands CBI Probe Into Uncle's Murder, Blames TDP of Murder Politics

Squarely blaming the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for the murder of former minister S Vivekananda Reddy, YSR Congress president YS Jaganmohan Reddy said that the TDP leadership was aware of the conspiracy.Vivekananda was the younger brother of former Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Rajasekhara Reddy and the uncle of Jaganmohan Reddy.“When my grandfather YS Raja Reddy was murdered TDP was in power, when there was at attempt on my life at Vizag airport TDP was in power and when this murder happened, TDP was again in power. Two days before the helicopter crash in which my father Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy died, Chandrababu Naidu told the assembly that you (YSR) will not return and his remarks were boldly published in his favoured media,” Jaganmohan said after paying tribute to Vivekananada on Friday.“There were conspiracies behind the incidents. The details would come out only when the probe is conducted by an independent agency. We will ask the concerned authorities for a central probe as the ongoing investigation has been shoddy,” he added.Jaganmohan also accused the police of trying to divert the attention with wrong leads and fabricated evidence. “The police had done the same when there was an attack on me at the airport. This time they have come out with a letter purported written by my uncle before his death which defies all logic,” he said.“The person who was murdered by a hatchet in his bedroom, is being depicted as if he walked into the bathroom and died by collapsing due to loss of blood. It is all fabrication. For a man to write a letter in that condition is not possible,” the YSR Congress chief said.He said there were attempts to involve the driver in the case in order to sidetrack the investigation and shield the real culprits. “This is why we have been seeking a CBI probe,” Jaganmohan said.Vivekananda’s personal assistant MV Krishna Reddy had found the body at his residence in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh on Friday morning. He had expressed doubts over the nature of the death as blood clots were found in the bedroom and the bathroom. A forensic examination found that Vivekananda was murdered.Meanwhile, the party’s general secretary and Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy told media in Hyderabad that “YS Vivekananda Reddy was murdered following a conspiracy that was hatched by TDP leadership and a local player.”“The recent attack on the Leader of Opposition at Vizag airport and the subsequent cover-up operations by DGP, chief minister and his cabinet colleagues show that there has been a conspiracy and this murder has once again proved the murder politics of TDP leadership along with the turncoat from Jammalamadugu, who could get a cabinet berth in the Naidu ministry,” Vijayasai said.“The TDP has been trying to unleash false propaganda that family rift led to the murder but that is mere diversion tactics," he said.