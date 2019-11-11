Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Jaganmohan Reddy Proposes to Make Govt Schools English Medium in Andhra Pradesh, Draws Opposition's Flak

Joining the chorus of opposition, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also slammed the Jagan government’s move and asserted that students should be taught in their mother tongue.

Medabayani Balakrishna | News18

Updated:November 11, 2019, 5:46 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Jaganmohan Reddy Proposes to Make Govt Schools English Medium in Andhra Pradesh, Draws Opposition's Flak
File photo of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Amaravathi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has drawn flak from the Opposition after he floated the idea to introduce English as the medium of instruction in the government-run schools.

Leaders, including Telugu Desam Party chief and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, are vehemently opposing the government’s proposal.

Joining the chorus of opposition, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also slammed the Jagan government’s move and asserted that students should be taught in their mother tongue.

However, CM Reddy hit back at the opposition saying that under privileged people want their children to be well-versed in English so that they can compete with students of other schools.

“Chandrababu Naidu, Venkaiah Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, and other leaders have criticised me. They all should question themselves as to whether they are right or not,” he said.

He asked if the kin of the opposing leaders studied in English-medium or not.

“Mr Venkaiah Naidu, in which medium did you children and grandchildren study?” he asked.

Reddy asserted that the people of Andhra Pradesh had suffered a lot for not studying in English medium. “Every school will have an English lab from this year. Next year, all the government schools will have only an English as medium of instruction. However, Telugu or Urdu will be a compulsory subject in schools,” he added.

The BJP also alleged "religious conspiracy" behind the government move and said that the linguistic culture needs to be protected. "Government should not impose the language on students and should let them make a choice," said Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Lakshmi Narayana.

He further warned of a stir if the government did not reconsider its decision. "We won’t keep calm if the government supports one religion in the name of language," Narayana said.

(With inputs from Syed Ahmed)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram