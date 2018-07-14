English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Jagannath Rath Yatra Starts in Ahmedabad, PM Modi Greets People
The chariots of Lord Jagannath, his brother Balbhadra and sister Subhadra, then embarked on the yatra from the 400- year-old Jagannath Temple in the Jamalpur area.
Odissi dancers perform in front of the three chariots during the inauguration of the annual Lord Jagannath Rathyatra festival. (PTI)
Ahmedabad: The 141st Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath commenced on Saturday morning in the city amid tight security as lakhs of devotees flocked to the 18km route to catch a glimpse of the deity.
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel performed 'Pahind Vidhi' - a symbolic ritual of cleaning the way for the chariots using a golden broom.
The chariots of Lord Jagannath, his brother Balbhadra and sister Subhadra, then embarked on the yatra from the 400- year-old Jagannath Temple in the Jamalpur area.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion and hoped Lord Jagannath's blessings will help the country scale new heights of development.
"Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra. With the blessings of Lord Jagannath, may our country scale new heights of growth. May every Indian be happy and prosperous. Jai Jagannath!" the PM tweeted.
Before the annual Rath Yatra started, BJP president Amit Shah performed "mangla aarti" (an auspicious ritual to pay obeisance to Lord) of the deities in the temple during the early hours.
Besides the three chariots of Lord Jagannath, his brother Balram and sister Subhadra, the Rath Yatra procession comprised 18 decorated elephants, 101 trucks with tableaux, members of 30 religious groups and 18 singing troupes.
The Rath Yatra is taken out every year on Ashadhi Bij, the second day of Ashad month, as per the Hindu calendar.
The procession will come back to the temple at 8.30 pm on Saturday after passing through the Old City, including some communally sensitive areas like Jamalpur, Kalupur, Shahpur and Dariyapur.
Over 20,200 personnel drawn from the city police, Home Guards, the State Reserve Police (SRP) and para-military forces were deployed at strategic locations along the 18km-long yatra route to prevent any untoward incident.
Also Watch
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel performed 'Pahind Vidhi' - a symbolic ritual of cleaning the way for the chariots using a golden broom.
The chariots of Lord Jagannath, his brother Balbhadra and sister Subhadra, then embarked on the yatra from the 400- year-old Jagannath Temple in the Jamalpur area.
Odisha: Visuals of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra. pic.twitter.com/p2rvyODlQF— ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2018
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion and hoped Lord Jagannath's blessings will help the country scale new heights of development.
Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 14, 2018
With the blessings of Lord Jagannath, may our country scale new heights of growth. May every Indian be happy and prosperous.
Jai Jagannath! pic.twitter.com/1Ifrxueaiu
"Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra. With the blessings of Lord Jagannath, may our country scale new heights of growth. May every Indian be happy and prosperous. Jai Jagannath!" the PM tweeted.
Before the annual Rath Yatra started, BJP president Amit Shah performed "mangla aarti" (an auspicious ritual to pay obeisance to Lord) of the deities in the temple during the early hours.
Besides the three chariots of Lord Jagannath, his brother Balram and sister Subhadra, the Rath Yatra procession comprised 18 decorated elephants, 101 trucks with tableaux, members of 30 religious groups and 18 singing troupes.
Ahmedabad: Latest #visuals of the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra from Jagannath Temple. #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/uExwriSlp8— ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2018
The Rath Yatra is taken out every year on Ashadhi Bij, the second day of Ashad month, as per the Hindu calendar.
The procession will come back to the temple at 8.30 pm on Saturday after passing through the Old City, including some communally sensitive areas like Jamalpur, Kalupur, Shahpur and Dariyapur.
Over 20,200 personnel drawn from the city police, Home Guards, the State Reserve Police (SRP) and para-military forces were deployed at strategic locations along the 18km-long yatra route to prevent any untoward incident.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
Nawaz Sharif Due to Return to Pakistan Today to Face Courts
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Nawaz Sharif Due to Return to Pakistan Today to Face Courts
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sanju: Sanjay Dutt Breaks Silence Over Criticism on His Biopic Being an Attempt to Whitewash His Image
- Jagannath Rath Yatra Begins, BJP President Amit Shah Attends Aarti in Ahmedabad
- Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala's Answer To Anyone Offering Her a Bollywood Film is Quite Straight
- 88-Year Old Tamil Nadu Farmer Buys Mercedes-Benz worth Rs 33 Lakh, Fulfils Childhood Dream [Video]
- Ajay Devgn to Play Legendary Football Coach Syed Abdul Rahim, Biopic to be Produced by Boney Kapoor