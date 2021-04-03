Jagannath Temple to Remain Closed on Sundays, Admin Issues Fresh Guidelines

In view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) issued fresh Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on Saturday as per which the 12th century shrine will remain open for all days of the week except Sunday for public darshan. There will be complete sanitisation of the temple premises on every Sunday, officials said.

A meeting held with all stakeholders under the Chairmanship of SJTA chief Krishan Kumar had a detailed discussions on the implementation of guidelines laid down in the SOP. “It was discussed that a number of suggestions have been received for making changes in the SOP in view of the increasing trend in number of COVID-19 cases,” Kumar said, adding that the matter was also discussed in the Chhatisha Nijog (servitor bodies) on March 23.

According to new SOP, the temple will remain open on all days of the week except Sundays. This will be as per the schedule of Niti (ritual) on different days. The public darshan of Lords will start latest by 6 am unless notified. There will be complete sanitization of the temple premises on every Sunday. Night time sanitization of the temple premises will be conducted twice a week after closure of the temple for public darshan, he said.

There should be strict enforcement for ensuring Covid appropriate behaviour by all concerned. “The guidelines issued by the state government with respect to restrictions on persons coming from other states, shall be scrupulously followed,” he said.

The SOP guidelines will be reviewed further from time to time to time, to facilitate the darshan by the devotees and also for management of COV1D-19 pandemic, he said.