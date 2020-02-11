Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Jagdish Pradhan (BJP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin
Live election result status of Jagdish Pradhan (जगदीश प्रधान) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Mustafabad seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Jagdish Pradhan has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Live election result status of Jagdish Pradhan (जगदीश प्रधान) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Mustafabad seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Jagdish Pradhan has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Jagdish Pradhan is a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Mustafabad constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Politician Activist, MLA. Jagdish Pradhan's educational qualifications are: 10th Pass and is 66 years old.
His total declared assets are Rs. 11.9 crore which includes Rs. 72.1 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 11.2 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 4 lakh of which Rs. 4 lakh is self income. Jagdish Pradhan's has total liabilities of Rs. 26.5 lakh.
This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Mustafabad are: Ali Mehdi (INC), Jagdish Pradhan (BJP), Mayur Bhan (NCP), Suresh Kumar Malkani (BSP), Haji Yunus (AAP), Anil Kumar Gupta (LJP), Imran Matlub Khan (TSP), Kamal (HND), Poonam (NYP), Manish Kumar (MKVP), Murari Lal (AAPP), Vivek Tomar (NYP), Subhash (RJM), Shama Parveen (IND), Shiv Kumar (IND).
- 2020 Results
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Jagdish Pradhan (BJP) in 2020 Mustafabad elections.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bong Joon Ho's Parasite Creates Oscar History, Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger Best Actors
- Parineeti Chopra Did a Photoshoot Wearing a Mask Amid Coronavirus Epidemic. Really.
- Coronavirus is Hitting Tech Companies Hard And Could Soon Hurt Your Wallet Too
- FIH Hockey Pro League 2020: India Lose 1st Match of Tournament as They Go Down to Belgium
- Police Charges Man and His 'Cutest Four-legged Accomplice' for Shoplifting in Florida