Jagdishpur Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Jagdishpur (जगदीशपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhojpur region and Bhojpur district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Bhojpur. Jagdishpur is part of 32. Arrah Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.22%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.47%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,01,521 eligible electors, of which 1,60,219 were male, 1,39,018 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,85,267 eligible electors, of which 1,55,395 were male, 1,29,854 female and 18 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,39,532 eligible electors, of which 1,31,042 were male, 1,08,490 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Jagdishpur in 2015 was 688. In 2010, there were 362.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Ram Vishun Singh of RJD won in this seat by defeating Rakesh Raushan of BLSP by a margin of 10,195 votes which was 7.03% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 33.82% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Dinesh Kumar Singh of RJD won in this seat defeating Sribhagwan Singh Kushwaha of JDU by a margin of 10,186 votes which was 7.82% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 42.65% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 197. Jagdishpur Assembly segment of Arrah Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's R K Singh won the Arrah Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, RJD got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Arrah Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 19 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 22 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Jagdishpur are: Gudiya Devi (NCP), Munni Devi (BJP), Rahul Tiwari (RJD), Ved Prkash (RLSP), Nanhak Singh (BMP), Munna Sharma (MAP), Yash Tripathi (RSSD), Rakesh Kumar Mishra (JAPL), Lakshman Kumar Ojha (BRD), Shambhu Prasad Sharma (HVD), Santosh Kumar Srivastav (JNP), Harendra Singh (RJJP), Gangadhar Pandey (IND), Kumar Avinash Chandra (IND), Krishna Ram (IND), Khyalee Kuwor (IND), Kalika Prasad Singh (IND), Gouttam Ojha (IND), Bhuteshwar Yadav (IND), Mannan Saha (IND), Manoj Yadav (IND), Shobha Devi (IND), Sanjeev Kumar Pandey (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 54.16%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 50.81%, while it was 54.38% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 324 polling stations in 197. Jagdishpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 282. In 2010 there were 248 polling stations.

Extent:

197. Jagdishpur constituency comprises of the following areas of Bhojpur district of Bihar: Community Development Block Jagdishpur; Gram Panchayats Ayar, Tar, Dhwarahi Jangal Mahal, Akrua, Kothua, Jamuaon, Jitaura Jangalmahal, Brawn, Tilath, Khannikala, Rajeyan, Amehta, Ktriyan, Lahthan, Agiaon and Nayka Tola Jangalmahal of Piro Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Bhojpur.

Jagdishpur seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Jagdishpur is 408.08 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Jagdishpur is: 25°25'34.0"N 84°24'15.1"E.

