Jaggayyapeta Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Jaggayyapeta (జగ్గయ్యపేట) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
84. Jaggayyapeta is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Krishna district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Rural constituency has 1,95,686 voters of which 95,099 are male and 1,00,576 are female and 11 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Jaggayyapeta, recorded a voter turnout of 89.64%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 89.6% and in 2009, 88.19% of Jaggayyapeta's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Raja Gopal Sreeram (Tathaiah) of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 1,846 votes which was 1.11% of the total votes polled. Raja Gopal Sreeram (Tathaiah) polled a total of 1,65,720 (50.67%) votes.
TDP's Rajagopal Sreeram won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the RJD candidate by a margin of 9678 (6.53%) votes. Rajagopal Sreeram polled 1,48,234 which was 50.67% of the total votes polled.
Jaggayyapeta went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: जग्गय्यापेट (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and జగ్గయ్యపేట (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Jaggayyapeta Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Kasukurthi Dasaradha Ramarao
IND
--
--
Jama Anandarao
IND
--
--
Muparthi Phani Chaithanya
IND
--
--
Ramakrishna Sriram
JSP
--
--
Venkata Ramana Kumar Dharanikota
BJP
--
--
A.P. Srikanth
IND
--
--
Samineni Uday Madhav
NOTA
--
--
Nota
YSRCP
--
--
Udayabhanu Samineni
TDP
--
--
Rajagopal Sreeram
INC
--
--
Apparao Karnati
