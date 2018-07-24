English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Jaguar Rams Into 10 Vehicles in Mumbai's Versova, 4 Injured
Locals thrashed the driver and damaged his car before handing him over to the police. He was taken to the Cooper hospital. Sources said he will undergo a medical examination to find out if he was driving under the influence of alcohol.
Image tweeted by @ANI/Twitter
Mumbai: Four people were injured on Monday evening when the director of an air-conditioning company lost control of his Jaguar and rammed into 10 vehicles in Mumbai’s Versova.
The incident took place around 8.30pm at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Nagar. The Jaguar hit damaged eight other vehicles before coming to a halt. Two of the injured have been shifted to a hospital.
Police sources have identified the driver as Hitesh, a 45-year-old director of an air-conditioning company. The sources said empty syringes were recovered from the car.
