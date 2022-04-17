Jahangirpuri Clash: Prime Accused Ansar Enters Rohini Court in ‘Pushpa’ Style | Watch

One of the prime accused in the case involving violence during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the city’s Jahangirpuri area on Sunday grabbed attention after he was seen enacting a step from the film “Pushpa: The Rise" on his way to the Rohini District Court.

#WATCH | Accused in Jahangirpuri violence case being taken to Rohini court pic.twitter.com/UZZPobYZ4n— ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2022

In the video, Ansar, one of the “main conspirators" behind the violence, was seen smiling and posing in front of the media with hand gestures from the recently released film as he was accompanied by Delhi Police officials ahead of his appearance in the court.

Stone-pelting and arson were reported during the clashes between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession that left eight police personnel and a local injured. Some vehicles were also torched, the police said.

Ansar, who is a resident of Jahangirpuri has been sent to police custody along with another accused Md. Aslam by the Delhi district court for the violence on Saturday evening. Ansar was also found to be previously involved in two cases of assault and was also arrested repeatedly under preventive sections and booked five times under the Gambling Act and the Arms Act.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said Md. Aslam fired a bullet that hit a sub-inspector of the Delhi Police. The pistol used by the accused during the commission of the crime has been recovered from his possession.

The Delhi police have arrested a total of 20 people, including two juveniles for the violence in the Jahangirpuri area. Officials recovered three firearms and five swords from the possession of the accused, officials said.

