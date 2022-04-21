Jahangirpuri Demolition Drive LIVE Updates: Will Razing to Resume Today? SC Will Decide as Focus Stays on Violence-hit Area Post Hanuman Jayanti

Live now
Delhi Hanuman Jayanti Riots LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court will hear the matter regarding the demolition drive in Jahangirpuri in Delhi on Thursday. It had ordered status quo until further orders on the demolition drive yesterday.
Senior advocate Dushyant Dave informed the court that the demolition had started early on Wednesday and again mentioned the matter around 12 saying that it is still going on despite the Read More
Facing criticism over its demolition drive in violence-hit Jahangirpuri, the BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday termed it a routine exercise in which around two-kilometre stretch was cleared from encroachments and said squatters were also removed from the same area on April 11 this year. Days after Jahangirpuri was rocked by communal violence, bulldozers rolled into the troubled area on Wednesday morning and tore down several structures close to a mosque as part of an anti-encroachment drive by the civic body. In an official statement issued in the evening, the civic body said that its officials removed temporary kiosks on the pavements and ramps with the help of seven JCB machines/bulldozers in the heavy police presence.
The Trinamool Congress leadership has decided to send an all-women fact-finding team to Jahangirpuri area in Delhi, which was rocked by communal violence recently, on Friday, party sources said here. The team comprising six MPs will submit its report to party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. This fact-finding team will go there on Friday, speak to the people and enquire about the incident, a senior TMC leader said. The TMCs’ decision to send the fact-finding team to Jahangirpuri comes days after the BJP sent similar teams to Bogtui in Birbhum district where nine people were burnt alive, and Hanshkhali in Nadia district where a minor girl died after she was allegedly gang-raped.
Lok Sabha MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was allegedly stopped by the police from visiting the riot-hit parts of Jahangirpuri where the North Delhi Municipal Corporation demolished several structures on Wednesday before the Supreme Court ordered a stay on it. Police personnel with anti-riot gear were deployed in Jahangirpuri in large numbers as Owaisi reached there in the evening and tried to reach the violence-hit area. The Hyderabad MP lashed out at the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP over the anti-encroachment drive launched by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) in the area. “The AAP is saying they are Rohingyas and Bangladeshis. I condemn it,” he told reporters and termed the demolition drive an “example of vigilante justice” and slammed the BJP for it.
The Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO) has termed the demolition drive in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area as “vengeful abuse of state power”. Days after Jahangirpuri was rocked by communal violence, bulldozers rolled into the troubled area on Wednesday morning and tore down several structures close to a mosque as part of an anti-encroachment drive by the BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation. The SIO, along with other student groups that included Fraternity Movement, Muslim Students Forum, Campus Front of India and All India Students Association, protested against the demolition drive at Delhi University, SIO national president Mohammad Salman Ahmad said in a statement.
The Delhi BJP on Wednesday hit out at the AAP and said it has become “nervous” over the demolition drive against illegal Rohingyas and Bangladeshis in Jahangirpuri whom it provided “freebies”. The AAP leaders launched a scathing attack on the BJP, hours after the saffron party-ruled North MCD started a demolition drive in Jahangirpuri that was stayed by the Supreme Court. Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta charged that opposition parties were giving a “political colour to the removal of rioters’ encroachments. Jahangirpuri witnessed violence and arson on Saturday last during a Hanuman Jayanti procession with people from two communities engaging in stone pelting.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal also mentioned the plea by Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind seeking directions that residential houses or any commercial property cannot be demolished as a punitive measure. The petitioners have said in the plea that the administration in several states is employing bulldozers to raze the houses of persons suspected to be involved in criminal incidents such as riots. The court will hear both the matters today.
Bulldozers rolled into troubled Jahangirpuri on Wednesday morning and tore down several concrete and temporary structures close to a mosque as part of an anti-encroachment drive by the BJP-ruled civic body, days after the northwest Delhi neighbourhood was rocked by communal violence.
The area was teeming with hundreds of policemen, including anti-riot contingents, as the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) launched the operation against enroachers. In less than two hours, several shops and businesses were pulled down amid scenes of chaos, with many owners insisting their establishments had the sanction of the Delhi Development Authority and the local civic body.
The action came in the backdrop of demolition drives carried out by the BJP governments in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone and Gujarat’s Anand districts where bulldozers were used to pull down encroached properties belonging to the alleged rioters. Malika Bibi, a resident of Jahangirpuri and a shopkeeper, said she had been running a fruit and vegetables shop for 25 years which was razed without any prior notice from the authorities.
