Jahangirpuri Demolition: SC Extends Stay on Anti-encroachment Drive, Neighbourhood on Edge Amid Political Hubbub

In relief for the residents of Jahangirpuri, the Supreme Court Thursday extended the stay on the contentious anti-encroachment drive till further orders, while pulling up the NDMC for continuing with the demolition despite the court’s direction to the contrary and warning it will take a “serious view”. A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai issued notices to the Centre and others on the plea filed by the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind that claimed buildings of Muslims accused in Saturday’s riots were razed.

“Status quo to be maintained till further order…List after two weeks and pleadings to be completed till then,” the court ruled, after making trenchant comments over the way the demolition was conducted. “We will take a serious view of the demolition which was carried out even after Supreme Court orders, even after NDMC Mayor was informed. We will take that up later,” the bench said.

The legal relief notwithstanding, Jahangirpuri’s C-Block, the epicentre of Saturday’s violence and scene of Wednesday’s demolition drive, was on edge. Contingents of armed police and paramilitary forces stood guard at the heavily barricaded neighbourhood, which was out of bounds for media, while residents kept indoors.

The air was tense across the northwest Delhi locality, even in the usually bustling Kushal Chowk area where shops were shuttered. The inward and outward movement at the C-Block was being strictly regulated by security personnel but children going to school in uniform or those appearing in exams were allowed to move in and out. Drones whirred overhead, surveying the battered landscape for troublemakers.

“The media has been barred from entering C-Block residential area because we have been ordered to do so. We are doing this to maintain law and order situation here,” a senior police officer told PTI. Political temperature was palpably high, with Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram attacking the BJP over the demolition drive, saying “we see the rule of law break down everyday” and soon there will be “no law and no rules”.

“Once arbitrary ‘Orders’ override ‘Law’, we are on the road to hell. The Bulldozer represents the arbitrary ‘Order’. The Supreme Court represents ‘Law’. Yesterday, we saw the Bulldozer defy the Law. Let’s see what happens today,” the former home minister tweeted. Unfazed by the criticism, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said he will write to east and south Delhi mayors also to conduct similar drives in their areas to bulldoze “illegal encroachments by Rohingyas and Bangladeshis”.

The Wednesday’s demolition drive by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) was launched following Gupta’s letter that he wrote after the communal clashes in Jahangirpuri during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on April 16. He also slammed opposition parties, including the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, for trying to “protect rioters”.

“Congress and Left leaders have gone to Jahangirpuri to appease the rioters. I have also learnt that Mamata Banerjee (TMC chief) is coming to meet them,” he said, alleging AAP MLAs and councilors are supporting the Rohingyas and Bangladeshis in order to use them as vote bank. North Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Iqbal Singh said the anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri will not proceed further but asserted notices will be sent to encroachers in other areas under its jurisdiction. “We will follow the Supreme Court order and there will be no further action in Jahangirpuri,” Singh told PTI.

He, however, declared the civic body will keep taking action against encroachers. “We will identify illegal encroachments, and send notices to them and take action,” Singh said. Amid all the political hubbub, a Congress delegation was stopped by police from meeting the residents.

The delegation, including former Union minister Ajay Maken and AICC in-charge of the state unit Shaktisinh Gohil, attacked the BJP over the demolition drive, terming it “illegal and against the poor people”. “We were guided by party president Sonia Gandhi to meet the affected people in Jahangirpuri, convey the ‘Sadbhavna Sandesh’ to the locals and extend support to them but police did not allow us,” said a member of the delegation.

“This demolition is illegal. I was an urban development minister too, and I know how laws work. They cannot do this without any prior notice. BJP leaders are lying,” Maken said, calling the demolition an attack on the poor and their livelihood. They briefly sat on the road in protest after being prevented from visiting the residents.

In the Supreme Court, senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, said the matter raised far-reaching questions of constitutional and national importance. Dave alleged bulldozers were being used to target just one community after riots.

“This is not confined to Jahangirpuri and affects the social fabric of the country. If we allow this, there will be no rule of law or democracy left,” he said. Dave submitted there are 731 unauthorised colonies in Delhi with 50 lakh people residing.

“If you want to act against unauthorised constructions, you go to Sainik Farms. Come to Golf Links, where I stay and where every second home is an encroachment. You don’t want to touch them, but target the poor people,” he said. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta noted the anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri had begun in January this year. “This is what happens when an organisation (Jamiat) comes here suddenly. I will show you instances when notice is not required and illegal structures were given notice. Traders had moved high court last year and the high court had itself ordered demolition,” Mehta contended.

Chaotic scenes had unfolded in Jahangirpuri on Wednesday when roadside stalls and shops allegedly built on public land were pulled down by the NDMC in the presence of huge contingents of police and paramilitary, triggering recrimination among political parties before the apex court pressed the pause button.

