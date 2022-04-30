Jahangirpuri Violence: Court Directs Police to Provide FIR Copies to 2 Accused

A court here on Saturday directed Delhi Police to hand over copies of the FIR and certain other documents to two accused in a case related to Jahangirpuri violence here. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepika Singh passed the order on a plea moved by both the accused – Zafar and Babuddin – but said the FIR should not be made public and its content should not be posted on social media.

The court also extended the judicial custody of both of them till 13 May after they were produced before it through video conferencing. The accused told the court that police was not supplying them the copies of the FIR and remand applications, which was required for preparing the defence in the case, and it was their fundamental right. Violent clashes broke out in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on April 16 between two groups during a Hanuman Jayanti procession that left eight police personnel and a civilian injured.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.