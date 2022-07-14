The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police on Thursday filed its first 2,068-page charge sheet against 37 accused in the Jahangirpuri violence case. Rohini court has set the date of July 28 for consideration of the charge sheet.

The stone-pelting and arson between the two communities left eight police personnel and a local resident injured in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on April 16.

The Delhi Police have arrested 37 people so far and mentioned the names of the conspirators in the charge sheet. The charge sheet was filed under sections 186, 353, 332, 323, 436, 109, 147, 148, 149, 307, 427, 120 B, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the Arms Act.

Eight accused identified as – Sanwar Kalia, Saddam Khan, Salman, Ashanoor, Ishrafil, Jahangir, Hasmat, and Sheikh Sikander – are still absconding and proceeding under section 82 CrPc is underway against them.

“From the investigation conducted so far and material on record, it is established that the present incident was in continuation of the protests against CAA and NRC of 2019 and 2020 in Shaheen Bagh and the North-East Delhi riots of February 2020, which got further aggravated after Ram Navami incidents on 10.04.2022 in different parts of the country,” the charge sheet reads.

A total of nine firearms, five live cartridges, two empty cartridges, nine swords, and the clothes of 11 accused persons worn at the time of the incident and seen in videos were recovered. Moreover, CCTV footage of 28 cameras of PWD installed around Kusal Cinema Road, 30 cameras of PWD installed around C-Block in Jahangirpuri were obtained and analyzed. Thirty-four viral videos and 56 videos from electronic media were collected and analyzed.

Out of 37, 20 accused who were arrested have been captured in CCTV footage/viral videos and a help of technology was taken for the identification of accused persons.

A total numbers of 21 mobile phones were seized from accused persons and 132 witnesses were examined out of which 85 were cops and 47 were public persons/doctors and others.

