Jahangirpuri Violence: North MCD to Raze Houses of Accused; Mastermind Ansar’s Kabadi Business on Radar

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) will bulldoze the houses of the accused involved in the Jahangirpuri violence, on Wednesday at 11 am, sources told News18. The number of accused whose houses will be demolished has, however, not been revealed yet, sources said.

Raja Iqbal Singh, Mayor, NDMC, told News18 that illegal encroachments in Jahangirpuri where the clash took place will be pulled down. “We have got to know that prime accused Ansar has a business of kabadi [scrap] and had encroached upon the land. We had complaints regarding that and action will be taken to remove the encroachment,” Singh said.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Tuesday even wrote to the North MCD mayor, demanding to bulldoze illegal constructions put up by rioters in the Jahangirpuri area, which comes under the North MCD jurisdiction.

So far, 23 people belonging to two communities have been arrested for the violence that broke out last Saturday. The investigation into the clashes has been handed over to the Crime Branch and 14 teams have been formed to take it forward. Four forensics teams also visited the spot to gather evidence.

Bringing down houses of those involved in crime and riots has been undertaken by the governments of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh as well.

The MP government had ordered razing the homes of several people in Khargone district after they were accused of throwing stones during a Ram Navami procession, leading to violence and arson. A similar incident was reported during a Ram Navami rally in Sendhwa town of Barwani district where a police station in charge and five others were injured. The Madhya Pradesh government had then razed 16 houses and 29 shops, stating that the action was against the miscreants involved in the attack.

In Uttar Pradesh also, the Yogi Adityanath government has been razing illegal structures of criminals and pulling down encroachments.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police on Tuesday evening slapped the stringent National Security Act on five accused arrested in connection with the violence in Jahangirpuri. Among those booked under the stringent law are Ansar, the alleged main conspirator behind the violence, and Sonu, who was seen in a video opening fire during the violence on Saturday.

According to the FIR lodged at the Jahangirpuri police station in connection with the clash, the Hanuman Jayanti procession was passing off peacefully through the area on Saturday, but at around 6 pm, when it reached outside a mosque in C-block, Ansar came with his aides and started arguing with the participants of the ‘Shobha Yatra’.

The argument soon turned violent and both sides started pelting each other with stones.

(With agency inputs)

