Jahnu Barua To Direct Film On Ahom General Lachit Borphukan

Guwahati: National Award-winning filmmaker Jahnu Barua on Thursday announced that he will direct a Hindi film on the legendary Ahom General Lachit Borphukan. The work on the project is already underway and the feature film is expected to be released by late 2022, the directors told reporters here. The film will be produced by the Guwahati-based Dream House Productionz and other production houses of the country will also be part of the movie.

The lead character’s role of the Ahom general will be played by a leading actor of the country, Barua said. “For well over 20 years, I have been living with this dream of doing a film on my favourite war-hero Lachit. There were a number of government initiatives to this effect, including proposal from two former governors, but because of budgetary constraint the production of such a mega project could not be taken up,” the director, known for Assamese films like “Ajeyo” and “Hkhagoroloi Bohu Door”, said. The 12-time National Award winner said it will be after more than seven decades of Independence that Assam’s war hero and the pride of India will get his due limelight.

Research on the project has already begun, under the guidance of scholar and Gauhati University’s former head of the Department of History professor J N Phukan to depict with accuracy the events leading to the Battle of Saraighat, which catapulted the Ahom general to the status of a legend, Barua added. Suresh Sharma, managing director of Satyam Group of Industries, who is also involved with DH Productionz, said that he is proud to be associated with the venture. The movie will be the costliest film ever made in Assam, Sharma added.

“Working with Jahnu sir was something that was always in my mind. When I thought of a film on Lachit a year back, he was my first choice.” Barua said he hopes the government will support their initiative to make the mega project a reality.

