Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Jai Bhagwan (AAP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Jai Bhagwan of AAP Trailing
Live election result status of Jai Bhagwan (जय भगवान) of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Bawana seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Jai Bhagwan has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Live election result status of Jai Bhagwan (जय भगवान) of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Bawana seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Jai Bhagwan has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Jai Bhagwan is a Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Bawana constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Business & Social Work. Jai Bhagwan's educational qualifications are: 12th Pass and is 38 years old.
His total declared assets are Rs. 2 crore which includes Rs. 26.2 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 1.7 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 8 lakh of which Rs. 5 lakh is self income. Jai Bhagwan's has total liabilities of Rs. 1.6 lakh.
This AAP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 2 criminal cases registered against him.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Bawana are: Abhipsa Chauhan (CPI), Jai Bhagwan (AAP), Ravinder Kumar (BJP), Ranjit Ram (BSP), Surender Kumar (INC), Pradeep (AAPP).
- 2020 Results
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Jai Bhagwan (AAP) in 2020 Bawana elections
Click here for live election results of Jai Bhagwan candidate and more details about the Delhi Vidhan Sabha constituency. Follow News18's live update of Delhi election results.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
-
-
-
-
Live TV
