'Jai Hind' Circular That Kicked up a Row in Bengaluru Police Withdrawn

A city police inspector's circular, directing policemen to say 'Jai Hind' after saluting an officer, which kicked up a row, has been withdrawn. "The circular has been taken back," an official told IANS, here on Monday.

According to sources, the inspector, it's believed, had taken a leaf out of such conventions followed by the police and the central paramilitary forces in some parts of the country.

Though the inspector didn't violate any rule, it caused unnecessary controversy. Also, 'Jai Hind' salutation is not mentioned in any rulebook or manual.

"We have told him not to do anything. It was done on his own. It's causing unnecessary diversion of our resources," said the source and added, 'Hind' in 'Jai Hind' refers to the country and not any religion.

Senior police officers were not available for comment.

