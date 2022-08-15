CHANGE LANGUAGE
India
'Jai Hind': PM Modi Greets People on Twitter on 76th Independence Day

August 15, 2022

Modi is scheduled to hoist the national flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort and address the nation for the ninth consecutive time

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on the country’s 76th Independence Day. “Greetings on this very special Independence Day. Jai Hind!” the prime minister said in a tweet.

Modi is scheduled to hoist the national flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort and address the nation for the ninth consecutive time later in the day. The August 15 ceremony is particularly significant this year as it marks the 75th anniversary of India’s independence, with the government launching a host of exercises to add to the verve around the celebration.

