'Jai Hind': Prime Minister Narendra Modi Greets Nation on Republic Day 2022

REPUBLIC DAY 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the Nation on the occasion of Republic Day, on Wednesday. India is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day, the day its Constitution came into force in 1950. “Wishing you all a happy Republic Day. Jai Hind! #RepublicDay,” PM Modi tweeted in Hindi and English.

It was on this day that the erstwhile British colony adopted its own constitution prepared by the members of the Constituent Assembly. January 26, 1950 marked the establishment of India’s Constitution as it emerged from a brutal colonial past. However, it was on November 26, 1949 that the Indian constitution was first adopted. November 26 is celebrated as Constitution Day.

According to tradition, the National Flag will be unfurled by the President of India followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute. The parade will commence with President Ram Nath Kovind taking the salute that will be followed by distribution of the gallantry awards. As many as 21 tableaux from 12 states and nine ministries or government departments will be part of the Republic Day parade.

The parade ceremony will begin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the National War Memorial. He will lead the nation in paying tributes to the fallen soldiers by laying a wreath.

The proud winners of the highest gallantry awards will be honoured next, including the winners of Param Vir Chakra and Ashok Chakra.

Param Vir Chakra winners Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Yogendra Singh Yadav, 18 Grenadiers, and Subedar (Honorary Lieutenant) Sanjay Kumar, 13 JAK Rifles, and Ashok Chakra winner Colonel D. Sreeram Kumar will follow the Deputy Parade Commander on jeeps.

The Param Vir Chakra is awarded for the most conspicuous act of bravery and self-sacrifice in the face of the enemy. The Ashok Chakra is awarded for similar acts of valour and self-sacrifice, but other than in the face of the enemy.

Here are inspirational quotes by some of the renowned Indian leaders:

“Democracy means nothing if people are not able to work the democracy for the common good.” — Chandra Bhushan

“You must be the change you want to see in the World” — Mahatma Gandhi.

“The constitution is not a mere lawyer’s document, it is a vehicle of life, and its spirit is always the spirit of age” - BR Ambedkar

“Every Indian should now forget that he is a Rajput, a Sikh, or a Jat. He must remember that he is an Indian” - Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

“A country’s greatness lies in its undying ideals of love and sacrifice that inspire the mothers of the race" - Sarojini Naidu

“The sanctity of law can be maintained only so long as it is the expression of the will of the people.” - Bhagat Singh

“We believe in peace and peaceful development, not only for ourselves but for people all over the world.” - Lal Bahadur Shastri

