Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Jai Kishan (Cong) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Jai Kishan of INC is Traling
Live election result status of Jai Kishan (जय किशन) of Indian National Congress (INC) in Sultanpur Majra seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Jai Kishan has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Live election result status of Jai Kishan (जय किशन) of Indian National Congress (INC) in Sultanpur Majra seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Jai Kishan has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Jai Kishan is a Indian National Congress candidate from Sultanpur Majra constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Business, Political Leader. Jai Kishan's educational qualifications are: 12th Pass and is 61 years old.
His total declared assets are Rs. 1.9 crore which includes Rs. 22.2 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 1.7 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 7.4 lakh of which Rs. 4.3 lakh is self income. Jai Kishan's has total liabilities of Rs. 0.
This INC candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 7 criminal cases registered against him.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Sultanpur Majra are: Jai Kishan (INC), Neelam (BSP), Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat (AAP), Ram Chander Chawriya (BJP), Bharti (RJP), Mahender Kumar (SLSP), Gayatri (IND).
- 2020 Results
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Jai Kishan (INC) in 2020 Sultanpur Majra elections.
Click here for live election results of Jai Kishan candidate and more details about the Delhi Vidhan Sabha constituency. Follow News18's live update of Delhi election results.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- With WhatsApp Pay on Your Phone, Will You Still use Paytm, Phonepe And Google Pay?
- Xiaomi RedmiBook 13 Laptop to Finally Launch in India: Price, Specs And More
- Neha Kakkar And Aditya's Marriage Rumour is Just to Boost TRPs of Indian Idol: Udit Narayan
- Tara Sutaria Looks Gorgeous As She Poses With Boyfriend Aadar Jain and His Family; See Here
- Portrait of Lord Ram Made with 2 Lakh Diyas Sets a New World Record