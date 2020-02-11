Jai Parkash (BJP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates:Counting of Votes Begin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Jai Parkash is a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Sadar Bazar constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Business. Jai Parkash's educational qualifications are: Graduate and is 50 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 6.4 crore which includes Rs. 1.1 crore in moveable assets and Rs. 5.3 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 16.7 lakh of which Rs. 6.2 lakh is self income. Jai Parkash's has total liabilities of Rs. 15.2 lakh.

This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 1 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Sadar Bazar are: Asad (BSP), Jai Parkash (BJP), Satbir Sharma (INC), Som Dutt (AAP), Virender Kumar (IND), Jai Prakash (IND), Pratap Aamzare (IND), Rajeev Kumar (IND), Somdutt (IND), Som Dutt (IND).

