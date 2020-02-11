Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Jai Parkash (BJP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Jai Prakash is Trailing
Live election result status of Jai Parkash (जय प्रकाश) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Sadar Bazar seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Jai Parkash has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Jai Parkash is a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Sadar Bazar constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Business. Jai Parkash's educational qualifications are: Graduate and is 50 years old.
His total declared assets are Rs. 6.4 crore which includes Rs. 1.1 crore in moveable assets and Rs. 5.3 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 16.7 lakh of which Rs. 6.2 lakh is self income. Jai Parkash's has total liabilities of Rs. 15.2 lakh.
This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 1 criminal cases registered against him.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Sadar Bazar are: Asad (BSP), Jai Parkash (BJP), Satbir Sharma (INC), Som Dutt (AAP), Virender Kumar (IND), Jai Prakash (IND), Pratap Aamzare (IND), Rajeev Kumar (IND), Somdutt (IND), Som Dutt (IND).
- 2020 Results
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Jai Parkash (BJP) in 2020 Sadar Bazar elections.
Click here for live election results of Jai Parkash candidate and more details about the Delhi Vidhan Sabha constituency. Follow News18's live update of Delhi election results.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
