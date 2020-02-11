Jai Prakash Panwar (Cong) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Jai Prakash Panwar is a Indian National Congress candidate from Madipur constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Rental Income. Jai Prakash Panwar's educational qualifications are: 12th Pass and is 47 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 23 crore which includes Rs. 1.7 crore in moveable assets and Rs. 21.3 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 32.9 lakh of which Rs. 15.2 lakh is self income. Jai Prakash Panwar's has total liabilities of Rs. 5.5 crore.

This INC candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 1 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Madipur are: Kailash Sankla (BJP), Girish Soni (AAP), Jai Prakash Panwar (INC), Hansraj Jaluthria (BSP), Randhir Kumar (ASP), Ramesh Kumar (AIFB), Sunil Meghwal (API), Girish Prakash (IND), Manoj (IND).

Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Jai Prakash Panwar (INC) in 2020 Madipur elections.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.