Jailed Activist Natasha Narwal Granted Interim Bail After Father Dies of Covid-19

Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal, who is currently in jail, was granted interim bail on Monday after her father died of Covid-19 on Sunday.

A Division Bench of Delhi High Court comprising of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Anup J Bhambhani noted that there is nobody else in the family to perform the cremation and last rites and that her father’s body is waiting in the hospital to be accepted, LiveLaw reported.

Natasha was arrested in May last year for allegedly being part of a premeditated conspiracy in the northeast Delhi riots in February that year. She has been booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The activist has been lodged in Tihar Jail in New Delhi. Mahavir Narwal was not able to speak to his daughter who is in jail. His son, Aakash, who is also Covid-19 positive, was there with him in Rohtak, sources close to the family said.

Left activists and civil society groups had been demanding that political prisoners be released from jails in view of the surge in coronavirus cases.

CPI(M) politburo member Brinda Karat expressed condolences over Mahavir Narwal’s death. Women’s rights activist and CPIML politburo member Kavita Krishnan also lashed out at the government and said it was torture forcing feminists to be in prison while their loved ones die of Covid-19.

