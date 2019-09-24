Take the pledge to vote

Chidambaram Receives Birthday Greetings in Tamil from PM, Vows to Resume Work after 'Torture' Ends

Chidambaram in a tweet said as per Modi's wish, he would like to continue to serve the people. But unfortunately, it is the government's probe agencies hindering him.

IANS

Updated:September 24, 2019, 9:06 PM IST
Chidambaram Receives Birthday Greetings in Tamil from PM, Vows to Resume Work after 'Torture' Ends
Former finance minister P Chidambaram being taken to Tihar jail from Rouse Avenue Court, in New Delhi on September 19, 2019. A Delhi court extended till October 3 the judicial custody of Chidambaram in connection with the INX Media corruption case. (Image: PTI)
Chennai: Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram, currently in Tihar jail in a case of alleged corruption related to the INX Media scam, on Tuesday expressed surprise and happiness on receiving birthday greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a tweet posted on his official handle, Chidambaram said he was surprised to receive birthday greetings in Tamil from Modi.

In a letter addressed to Chidambaram's address in Sivaganga in Tamil Nadu, Modi said in Tamil, "I am happy to extend my heartfelt greetings on your birthday. May the Almighty give you good health and happiness and also bless you so that you can continue to serve the people."

Chidambaram's birthday was on September 16.

In his tweet, Chidambaram said as per Modi's wish, he would like to continue to serve the people. But unfortunately, it is the Modi government's probe agencies that are hindering him.

"After the current torture comes to an end, I am eager to serve the people as per Modi's wish," Chidambaram said in a tweet in Tamil.

