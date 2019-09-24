Chidambaram Receives Birthday Greetings in Tamil from PM, Vows to Resume Work after 'Torture' Ends

Chennai: Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram, currently in Tihar jail in a case of alleged corruption related to the INX Media scam, on Tuesday expressed surprise and happiness on receiving birthday greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a tweet posted on his official handle, Chidambaram said he was surprised to receive birthday greetings in Tamil from Modi.

In a letter addressed to Chidambaram's address in Sivaganga in Tamil Nadu, Modi said in Tamil, "I am happy to extend my heartfelt greetings on your birthday. May the Almighty give you good health and happiness and also bless you so that you can continue to serve the people."

Chidambaram's birthday was on September 16.

In his tweet, Chidambaram said as per Modi's wish, he would like to continue to serve the people. But unfortunately, it is the Modi government's probe agencies that are hindering him.

"After the current torture comes to an end, I am eager to serve the people as per Modi's wish," Chidambaram said in a tweet in Tamil.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.