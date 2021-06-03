Jailed Dera Chief Ram Rahim Hospitalised After Complaining of Abdominal Pain

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is serving jail term after being convicted of rape, was taken to hospital on Thursday morning after he complained of abdominal pain.

He was admitted to PGIMS Rohtak where a CT scan and primary health check-up were performed. Following the treatment, the Dera chief was taken back to the Sunaria jail in Rohtak, Haryana under tight security.

This is Ram Rahim’s second hospital visit in one month. He was last taken to PGIMS Rohtak on May 12 when he complained of chest pain.

The Dera chief was convicted of raping two of his disciples, and the court had sentenced him 10 years of imprisonment in each case, totalling his jail term to 20 years. Moreover, he was sentenced to life imprisonment in the murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati, in 2019. The journalist was shot dead in October 2002 after his newspaper ‘Poora Sach’ published an anonymous letter revealing Ram Rahim was sexually exploiting women at the Dera headquarters in Sirsa, Punjab.

However, he was last week given a one-day parole to visit his ailing mother in Gurugram, though he had requested to let him out for 21 days.

The authorities had laid a tight security cover from the Sunaria jail to the location where he met his mother. But the police kept the visit site a secret to restrict Ram Rahim’s followers from gathering.

The Dera chief’s supporters had resorted to violent protests after a special CBI court in Panchkula pronounced him guilty on August 25, 2017. At least 40 people were killed in the large-scale violence in Haryana and Punjab as his agitated followers went on a rampage. Railway stations, vehicles and other public and private buildings were set on fire. The violent protests by his followers also injured more than 250 people.

