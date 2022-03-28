Jailed Don-Politician Mukhtar Ansari's Son Questions His 'Sudden' Shifting to Lucknow Jail for Court Hearing

Mukhtar Ansari’s son and MLA from Mau, Abbas Ansari, raised concerns over the sudden shifting of the jailed don-politician from Banda jail to Lucknow for a court hearing late on Sunday night.

Mukhtar Ansari’s son tweeted, “Preparations are being made to take former MLA Mukhtar Ansari Sahab from Bahinnda Jail to Lucknow late at night," adding that his medical got cancelled under a conspiracy and that the shifting hints to a major untoward incident.

आवश्यक सूचना :पूर्व विधायक मुख़्तार अंसारी साहब को अभी देर रात बांदा जेल से लखनऊ ले जाने की तैयारी हो रही है।साज़िश के तहत मेडिकल कैंसल करवा कर और फिर आधी रात को बांदा जेल से लखनऊ ले जाने की ये कथित तैयारी बड़ी अनहोनी घटना की आशंका पैदा कर रही है | अब्बास अंसारीविधायक मऊ सदर — Abbas Bin Mukhtar Ansari (@AbbasAnsari_) March 27, 2022

After the tweet by the The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) MLA, senior administrative officials reached Banda jail along with ADM, SP, CMO and doctor. However, officials remained tight lipped over the speculation of Mukhtar Ansari’s shifting.

As per information, Mukhtar Ansari is scheduled to appear before Lucknow Court on Monday in the Enemy Property Fake Documents case. The convoy carrying Mukhtar Ansari left Banda jail on Monday morning with heavy security arrangements.

In another tweet, Abbas tweeted visuals of an unnumbered vehicle entering the jail premises and expressed concerns over Mukhtar Ansar’s safety. In April last year, Mukhtar Ansari was shifted from Ropar jail to Banda jail in Punjab.

Advertisement

If sources are to be believed, ADM Umakant Tripathi and SP Laxmi Niwas Mishra reached the jail late at night. The CMO also visited the jail.

Abbas Ansar had contested the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election this time from the Mau Sadar seat in place of his father on SBSP ticket and won.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.