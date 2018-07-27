Jailed Gangster Abu Salem Sends Legal Notice to Makers of Sanju For Hurting His 'Reputation'

Gangster Abu Salem has sent a legal notice to makers of Sanju stating that Salem has been erroneously depicted in the film which has caused Salem ‘pain and disrepute’.The notice sent through lawyer Prashant Pandey to Raj Kumar Hirani, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Fox Star Studios states that Salem did not meet actor Sanjay Dutt nor supply arms and ammunitions to the actor as portrayed in the film.The notice goes on to say that the approvers in the case have not named Salem being involved in supplying arms to Dutt. It says that the scene is based on unsubstantial facts and malicious in its form and content.“All allegations levelled in the scenes are preposterous, absurd, ridiculous and libellous in character. The baseless allegations made in the film have injured my client’s reputation, lowered him in the eyes of others and exposed him to ridicule and dislike,” reads the notice. “Falsity of allegations to the point reveals concerted effort and malicious plan to malign my client unjustly to defame him. Contents of the film are extremely insinuating, disparaging and defamatory attacking the reputation of my client.”Salem is currently serving life sentence for his involvement in the 1993 Bombay blast case.The notice has sought financial compensation for causing harm and disrepute to Salem and also has demanded elimination of the scene with 15 days of the receipt of the legal notice.Salem has also sought publishing an apology for the ‘malicious and scandalous scene’, failing which Salem’s lawyer will move for legal action.