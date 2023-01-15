Jailed in Karnataka for Murder, Man Claimed to Be D-Gang Member During 'Threat' Call to Nitin Gadkari: Police

Security was beefed up at Union minister Nitin Gadkari’s residence and office here in Maharashtra on Saturday after a man claiming to be a member of the Dawood Ibrahim gang made threatening calls and demanded Rs 100 crore, police said.

A senior police officer said the man is lodged in a jail in Belagavi in Karnataka in a murder case. A crime branch team has been sent there for further investigation, he added.

Three threat calls were received on the landline number of Gadkari’s Public Relations office in Khamla area between 11.25 am to 12.30 pm, following which security was strengthened at the home and office of the Nagpur MP who belongs to BJP.

“The caller told the phone operator that he is a member of the D gang and demanded Rs 100 crore from Gadkari. He threatened to harm the minister with a bomb if his demand is not met," he said.

The caller also shared his mobile number and the address in Karnataka where he said the money must be sent, he said.

“Police have identified the caller who is lodged in a jail in Belagavi in a murder case. A crime branch team has been sent there for further investigation," the official added.

Prima facie, the jail inmate has access to a mobile phone which he used to make threatening calls, he said.

