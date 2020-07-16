Jailed Poet-activist Varavara Rao, Accused in Elgar Parishad Case, Tests Positive for Covid-19

Poet-activist Varavara Rao, an accused in the Elgar Parishad case, has tested positive for Covid-19, said a hospital official on Thursday.

The 80-year-old, lodged in the Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai under judicial custody, was admitted to the state-run JJ Hospital here earlier this week.

According to Dr Ranjeet Mankeshwar, dean of JJ Hospital, Rao's medical report came on Thursday and he was found to be coronavirus positive.

"His treatment is going on," Mankeshwar said.

Rao was shifted to the government-run hospital in south Mumbai after he complained of giddiness.

Rao on Monday had approached the Bombay High Court seeking temporary bail owing to his deteriorating medical condition and the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic but was denied relief.

Rao, another activist Anand Teltumbde and eight others were arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case, which was initially probed by the Pune police and later transferred to the National Investigation Agency in January.

The case relates to alleged inflammatory speeches made at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which, the police claimed, triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial located on the outskirts of the western Maharashtra city.