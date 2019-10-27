Jailed Unnao MLA Kuldeep Sengar's Brother, Booked in Rape Victim's Accident Case, Dies in Delhi

Lucknow: Manoj Singh Sengar, the younger brother of the rape-accused former Unnao MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, passed away in Delhi under mysterious circumstances on Saturday.

Manoj was one of the nine accused in the Unnao rape survivor’s accident case, who battled for life after after a truck rammed into the car she was travelling in with some family members and her lawyer in Rae Bareli district of Uttar Pradesh on July 28. Two of her aunts died in the road accident. She was airlifted from a hospital in Lucknow and brought to the AIIMS for better care.

According to sources, the younger brother was rushed to the Maualabn Azad Medical College at around 2:30am on October 26 after he complained of restlessness and chest pain, but died shortly after.

Speaking to News18 over phone, Segar’s nephew, Prakhar Pratap Singh, said, “It is a shock for the family, the reason for the death of my uncle is still not clear. All the family members are on their way to Delhi and post morterm is being done. Only after that will we know what really happened to him"

Manoj Sengar was in Delhi and was pursuing the case of his brother who is lodged in Tihar Jail at the moment.

After the road accident, CBI in its FIR had booked Sengar and nine others including his brother Manoj Sengar under sections of the IPC related to criminal conspiracy, murder, attempt to murder and criminal intimidation.

The victim, now 19 years old, was allegedly raped by Sengar on June 4, 2017, when she was a minor but her attempts to file a case did not materialise. Her father was arrested on alleged false charges levelled by the family of Sengar. She had attempted self-immolation in front of UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath's residence to get the probe going in her case last year. Next day, her father was allegedly assaulted inside the prison and he died of the injuries.

The news grabbed headlines following which the Allahabad High Court took suo motu cognisance of the case and handed over the matter to the CBI, which filed a chargesheet against Sengar in July last year. He was arrested on April 13 last year in connection with the rape case.

A four-term MLA, Sengar, who represents Bangarmau in the UP Assembly, is considered an influential Thakur leader in the region.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.