Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Diwali 2019
News18 » India
1-min read

Jailed Unnao MLA Kuldeep Sengar's Brother, Booked in Rape Victim's Accident Case, Dies in Delhi

The CBI in its FIR had booked Sengar and nine others including his brother Manoj Sengar under sections of the IPC related to criminal conspiracy, murder, attempt to murder and criminal intimidation.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:October 27, 2019, 10:34 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Jailed Unnao MLA Kuldeep Sengar's Brother, Booked in Rape Victim's Accident Case, Dies in Delhi
Fil photo of Manoj Singh Sengar.

Lucknow: Manoj Singh Sengar, the younger brother of the rape-accused former Unnao MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, passed away in Delhi under mysterious circumstances on Saturday.

Manoj was one of the nine accused in the Unnao rape survivor’s accident case, who battled for life after after a truck rammed into the car she was travelling in with some family members and her lawyer in Rae Bareli district of Uttar Pradesh on July 28. Two of her aunts died in the road accident. She was airlifted from a hospital in Lucknow and brought to the AIIMS for better care.

According to sources, the younger brother was rushed to the Maualabn Azad Medical College at around 2:30am on October 26 after he complained of restlessness and chest pain, but died shortly after.

Speaking to News18 over phone, Segar’s nephew, Prakhar Pratap Singh, said, “It is a shock for the family, the reason for the death of my uncle is still not clear. All the family members are on their way to Delhi and post morterm is being done. Only after that will we know what really happened to him"

Manoj Sengar was in Delhi and was pursuing the case of his brother who is lodged in Tihar Jail at the moment.

After the road accident, CBI in its FIR had booked Sengar and nine others including his brother Manoj Sengar under sections of the IPC related to criminal conspiracy, murder, attempt to murder and criminal intimidation.

The victim, now 19 years old, was allegedly raped by Sengar on June 4, 2017, when she was a minor but her attempts to file a case did not materialise. Her father was arrested on alleged false charges levelled by the family of Sengar. She had attempted self-immolation in front of UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath's residence to get the probe going in her case last year. Next day, her father was allegedly assaulted inside the prison and he died of the injuries.

The news grabbed headlines following which the Allahabad High Court took suo motu cognisance of the case and handed over the matter to the CBI, which filed a chargesheet against Sengar in July last year. He was arrested on April 13 last year in connection with the rape case.

A four-term MLA, Sengar, who represents Bangarmau in the UP Assembly, is considered an influential Thakur leader in the region.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram