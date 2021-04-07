Jain Directs Officials To Prepare SOP For Vehicles In Revamped Chandni Chowk

New Delhi, Apr 6: Delhi Public Works Department Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday directed senior officials to prepare a standard operating procedure for essential and emergency services that would allowed at the revamped Chandni Chowk, a statement said. “The beauty of the Chandni Chowk must be maintained to promote tourism in Delhi,” Jain said.

Through the revamp, “we are ensuring zero crowds of vehicles in Chandni Chowk as before. People will get relief and tourism will be easily promoted,” he said. Redevelopment of the Delhi’s historic heritage Chandni Chowk has completed and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal do the inauguration on April 17, it said.

The brightness of the street lights installed on the road is low, instilling a sense of insecurity among people. He instructed the PWD officials for installation of more LEDs on the street, according to the statement. Officials said the Chandni Chowk had been developed in four phases from Red Fort to the Fatepuri Mosque.

Only manual rickshaws would be allowed on the redeveloped road of Chandni Chowk. It will be marked and regularised, it said. Shopkeepers would be allowed to move their luggage only on these rickshaws. They will be operated in such a way that they do not overtake each other. If a rickshaw has to unload or load material, then it would do so at a place next to it in order to avoid traffic jam, the statement said.

The entry of motor vehicles during the day would be prohibited on this road at Chandni Chowk. Barriers are being installed to prevent any motor vehicles from entering the restricted area, it said, adding that CCTV cameras are being installed at various places so that such vehicles can be regulated. “Chandni Chowk is a historical site. It has been made beautiful to promote tourism and it is the responsibility of all of us to maintain its beauty. We have to ensure that the situation in Chandni Chowk does not become as it was before,” Jain said.

Vehicles providing essential and emergency services will be allowed in the area from Red Fort to Fatehpuri Mosque, it said, adding that cleaning of roads will be done before 9 am. A sum of Rs 99 crore has been spent on this entire project. Work on the project began on December 1, 2018, and was targeted to be completed by November 2020, but it got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, it said. PTI NIT HMB 04070032 NNNN.

