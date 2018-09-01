Jain Monk Tarun Sagar Passes Away at 51 in Delhi; Had Opted for 'Santhara'

Deeply pained by the untimely demise of Muni Tarun Sagar Ji Maharaj. We will always remember him for his rich ideals, compassion and contribution to society. His noble teachings will continue inspiring people. My thoughts are with the Jain community and his countless disciples. pic.twitter.com/lodXhHNpVK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 1, 2018

Extremely sad,earn about untimely, unfortunate

Jain Muni #TarunSagar’s passing away,early hours today. He was only 51years old.His short life will always be remembered for his rich contribution to society.Its personal loss to me, having known him very closely,blessed by him — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) September 1, 2018

Pained to hear the sad demise of Muni Tarun Sagar Ji Maharaj. His teachings and ideals will always inspire humanity. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 1, 2018

Sad to hear of the passing away of Jain Muni Shri Tarun Sagar ji Maharaj. He will always be remembered for his teachings & contribution to the society. — Poonam Mahajan (@poonam_mahajan) September 1, 2018

Pained to hear about the passing away of Pujya Jain Muni #TarunSagar ji Maharaj. He was the first Digambar Saint who was popularly known as the revolutionary Saint in the Jain community. A very big loss for the spiritual world. #tarunsagar pic.twitter.com/sW0mVrB3dR — Sudhanshu Mittal (@SudhanshuBJP) September 1, 2018

Tarun Sagar, the revered Jain monk, passed away at the age of 51 on Saturday in New Delhi after a prolonged illness.The seer was suffering from jaundice and other ailments, but had stopped taking medicines for the past few days. He was brought to Radhapuri Jain Temple where he opted for ‘Santhara’ or ‘Sallekhana’, the Jain ritual of fast unto death.He breathed his last at the Temple around 3 am on Saturday in East Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences for the late Jain Muni.Born as Pawan Kumar Jain in Madhya Pradesh’s Dahoh district, the Digambar Jain monk had a massive following in the Jain community.Tarun Sagar’s last rites will be performed at Tarunsagaram, Muradnagar in Uttar Pradesh later on Saturday.Condolences poured in from across the country: