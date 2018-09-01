GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Jain Monk Tarun Sagar Passes Away at 51, PM Modi Leads Condolence

Tarun Sagar was suffering from jaundice and other ailments, but had stopped taking medicines for the past few days. He was brought to Radhapuri Jain Temple where he opted for ‘Santhara’ or ‘Sallekhana’, the Jain ritual of fast unto death.

News18.com

Updated:September 1, 2018, 9:23 AM IST
Jain Monk Tarun Sagar Passes Away at 51, PM Modi Leads Condolence
Tarun Sagar, the revered Jain monk, during an interview with CNN/News18.
New Delhi: Tarun Sagar, the revered Jain monk, passed away at the age of 51 on Saturday in New Delhi after a prolonged illness.

The seer was suffering from jaundice and other ailments, but had stopped taking medicines for the past few days. He was brought to Radhapuri Jain Temple where he opted for ‘Santhara’ or ‘Sallekhana’, the Jain ritual of fast unto death.

He breathed his last at the Temple around 3 am on Saturday in East Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences for the late Jain Muni.




Born as Pawan Kumar Jain in Madhya Pradesh’s Dahoh district, the Digambar Jain monk had a massive following in the Jain community.

Tarun Sagar’s last rites will be performed at Tarunsagaram, Muradnagar in Uttar Pradesh later on Saturday.

Condolences poured in from across the country:














| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
