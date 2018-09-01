Jain Monk Tarun Sagar Passes Away; President Kovind, PM Modi Offer Condolences

Sad to hear of the passing of Jain Muni Shri Tarun Sagar Ji Maharaj. Known for his "Kadve Parvachan", he spread the message of peace and non-violence in the society. Our country has lost a well-respected spiritual leader. My condolences to his countless followers #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 1, 2018

Jain monk Tarun Sagar passed away at a temple early on Saturday after a prolonged illness, an official said. He was 51.Sagar, who was suffering from jaundice and other ailments, breathed his last at around 3 a.m. at the Radhapuri temple here, a temple official told IANS.President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over his demise."Sad to hear of the passing of Jain Muni Shri Tarun Sagar Ji Maharaj. Known for his 'Kadve Parvachan'. He spread the message of peace and non-violence in the society."Our country has lost a well-respected spiritual leader. My condolences to his countless followers," Kovind tweeted."Deeply pained by the untimely demise... We will always remember him for his rich ideals, compassion and contribution to society."His noble teachings will continue inspiring people. My thoughts are with the Jain community and his countless disciples," Modi tweeted.Sagar was earlier admitted to a private medical centre in Delhi.Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he was "pained to hear of the sad demise". "His teachings and ideals will always inspire humanity."Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also offered his condolences, saying Sagar was the sources of inspiration.Born in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district on June 26, 1967, Sagar has a huge following in the Jain community.