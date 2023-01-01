Jain Community Protests in Mumbai, Delhi Over Shikharji Turning into Tourist Site, Palitana Temple Vandalism

The Jain community staged protests in Mumbai and Delhi on Sunday over the Jharkhand government’s decision to turn the religious site ‘Shri Sammed Shikharji’ into a tourist spot and the vandalism of a Jain temple in Palitana, Gujarat.

A large gathering of members from the minority community gathered at India Gate in Delhi and in Mumbai to stage protests.

“We are protesting against the vandalisation of the temple in Palitana and Jharkhand government’s decision. The Gujarat government has taken action but we want strict action against them (who vandalised the temple). Today more than five lakh people are on the streets," said Maharashtra Minister MP Lodha, as per news agency ANI.

Protest over Shri Sammed Shikharji Being Made a Tourist Spot

Shri Sammed Shikharji is located at Parasnath Hills in Jharkhand and is considered one of the community’s most sacred sites. The state government’s decision to turn into a tourist spot has sparked protests as the community fears that the decision will impact the sanctity of the site, as per ABP Live. Protests have been ongoing in Delhi’s Rishabh Vihar since December 26, as per reports.

The Jharkhand government officially announced the decision to convert the site into a tourist spot as part of its Tourism Policy launched in July last year.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Vinod Bansal said that “VHP condemns this announcement."

Palitana Temple Vandalised

CCTV footage showing some miscreants vandalising the steps and pole of the temple in Palitana, Shatrunjaya hill, surfaced earlier in December leading to the protest.

The Shatrunjaya hill in Palitana is reportedly site of unlawful encroachments, the local Jain community alleged. A statement from a Jain organisation said that houses are being built illegally on gauchar, the land reserved for cattle grazing and also forest land, as per Times of India. The area also has several illegal liquor shops running, the community alleged, as per ABP.

Read all the Latest India News here