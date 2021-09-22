Jaipur-Bhopal-Jaipur Special Train to Have  LHB Rakes From September 23

The Indian Railways is working towards replacing the conventional ICF coaches in trains with LHB rakes in a phased manner. The preparations have been made to operate a special train between Jaipur and Bhopal with LHB rakes. To facilitate passengers travelling on the route, the Jaipur-Bhopal-Jaipur Special Train will be operated fully with LHB coaches now.

Chief Public Relations Officer, North Western Railway, Lieutenant Shashi Kiran said that LHB coaches are being installed in train number 09711/09712, Jaipur-Bhopal-Jaipur special train service from Jaipur on September 23 and from Bhopal, it will be installed on September 24.

“The train will then have a total of 20 LHB coaches, including 2 second AC, 5 third AC, 7-second sleeper class, 4-second chair car and 2 power cars. Now, the number of coaches in the train will be 20 instead of 18, and additional seats will be available to the passengers,” he added.

The Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches are lighter in weight and can travel at a much higher speed than Integral Coach Factory (ICF) coaches. The maximum permissible speed for LHB coaches is 160 km/h, whereas the ICF coaches are permitted to travel at a maximum speed of 110 kmp/h.

According to railway sources, the Northern Western Railways has also decided to increase a second sleeper class coach temporarily in Jaipur-Gomti Nagar (Lucknow)-Jaipur Special Train Service. Train number 09715/09716, Jaipur-Gomti Nagar (Lucknow)-Jaipur special train will be temporarily increased with a second sleeper class coach from Jaipur on 21st September and from Gomti Nagar (Lucknow) on 22nd September.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here