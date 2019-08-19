Jaipur-bound Plane Catches Fire as it Makes Emergency Landing at Delhi Airport, 59 Passengers Safe
Delhi airport officials stated that 'full emergency' was declared for the Alliance Air flight and it landed safely at the airport here at around 8:30 PM.
Passengers walk inside the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Image: Twitter)
New Delhi: A Jaipur-bound Alliance Air plane with 59 people on board made an emergency landing at the Delhi airport on Monday after it was forced to turn back due to nose landing gear problem and caught fire, sources said.
All passengers have been de-boarded safely, an Air India spokesperson said. Delhi airport officials stated that "full emergency" was declared for the Alliance Air flight and it landed safely at the airport here at around 8:30 PM.
The Alliance Air flight — 9X 643 — made an emergency landing at the Delhi airport due to a problem in the nose landing gear and some material failure, the spokesman said. The sources said the plane caught fire at the time of landing in the national capital. Alliance Air is a subsidiary of Air India.
