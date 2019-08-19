Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Jaipur-bound Plane Catches Fire as it Makes Emergency Landing at Delhi Airport, 59 Passengers Safe

Delhi airport officials stated that 'full emergency' was declared for the Alliance Air flight and it landed safely at the airport here at around 8:30 PM.

PTI

Updated:August 19, 2019, 9:54 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Jaipur-bound Plane Catches Fire as it Makes Emergency Landing at Delhi Airport, 59 Passengers Safe
Passengers walk inside the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...

New Delhi: A Jaipur-bound Alliance Air plane with 59 people on board made an emergency landing at the Delhi airport on Monday after it was forced to turn back due to nose landing gear problem and caught fire, sources said.

All passengers have been de-boarded safely, an Air India spokesperson said. Delhi airport officials stated that "full emergency" was declared for the Alliance Air flight and it landed safely at the airport here at around 8:30 PM.

The Alliance Air flight — 9X 643 — made an emergency landing at the Delhi airport due to a problem in the nose landing gear and some material failure, the spokesman said. The sources said the plane caught fire at the time of landing in the national capital. Alliance Air is a subsidiary of Air India.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram