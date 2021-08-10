Jaipur District Tops in Covid-19 Vaccinations in Rajasthan, Jodhpur Stands Second

Jaipur, the capital city of Rajasthan, has topped the list of districts in the state in COVID-19 vaccination. Jodhpur and Alwar currently stand at number two and three respectively in the list. According to the state government’s health department’s data, a total of 22, 31, 346 persons have been vaccinated in Jaipur, 19, 11,682 residents in Jodhpur, and 18, 59, 181 citizens have received their vaccines in the Alwar district.

In its effort to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state, the Rajasthan government is carrying out an extensive vaccination campaign.

COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to more than half of the Jodhpur city’s population. Jodhpur was the biggest hotspot of COVID-19 after Jaipur during the first wave of coronavirus. The situation in the district had gone out of hand during the second wave of coronavirus.

In terms of vaccination, a total of 1,54,820 beneficiaries got the jab till 6 pm on Monday. This includes 1,01,185 first doses and 53,635 second doses. Reportedly, 5.14 crore persons in the state are eligible for vaccination. The state government is now focusing on the vaccination of eligible citizens. According to health department officials, over 50 percent of the total eligible beneficiaries have already received the first dose.

Rajasthan did not report any deaths due to COVID-19 since August 1. On Monday, 13 people tested positive for the virus in the state, taking the total tally of confirmed cases in the state to 9,53,840. The recovery rate in the state currently stands at 99 percent. The number of recovered persons after treatment reached 9,44,670 after 34 more patients tested negative on Monday.

The number of active cases has now gone down to 216 from 237 in the past 24 hours. A total of 9 districts do not have a single active case.

