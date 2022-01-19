Jaipur Division Using UV Rays to Combat Covid-19 in Trains. Here's How it Works

The Covid-19 cases are once again on the rise, and India is registering close to 2 lakh cases daily. To ensure the safety of passengers, Railways has started using ultraviolet rays to eliminate the risk of coronavirus. The maximum passenger load in trains is currently increasing. Although trains are sanitised regularly, UV ray devices are being used as an added precaution. Most general ticket travel services in trains across the country have also been started.

During general ticket travel, social distancing is disrupted the most. As a result, the railways put UV equipment to work. It was started by the North Western Railway’s Jaipur Division. The work of giving UV shielding to 13 trains is now underway. UV rays can eliminate the lethal virus. All coaches are scanned with a UV machine to make travel safer.

The use of UV can stop the lethal attack of the virus:

UV is hugely effective at destroying living cells’ DNA or RNA. It doesn’t matter if it’s human cells or viruses. Despite the harmful rays originating from the sun, the ozone layer prevents them from reaching humans. That is why these rays were created in a laboratory. UV rays are being used as a pesticide every day in hospitals, airlines, offices, and factories.

A detailed study is awaited:

Although the extent to which it is capable of eliminating the coronavirus is yet to be determined. However, studies have been conducted on its effect on the SARS virus, a coronavirus variant, and the results show that ultraviolet radiation can kill the SARS coronavirus.

UV robots are released in a stationary wagon:

Right now, UV rays are being used on empty stationary trains. When a UV robot is released in a bogie, it directs the ray on the floor, windows, and seats. While Railways is taking all the precautions to ensure the safe travel of passengers, Passengers should also abide by Covid appropriate behaviour while travelling.

