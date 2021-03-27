Jaipur Doc Tests Positive Again. This Time 15 Days After First Vaccine Dose; Samples Sent to NIV Pune

A dental doctor in Jaipur was found to have been infected with the novel coronavirus last week months after recovering from the infection and despite having received one vaccine dose.

“The noteworthy aspect of the case is that despite the previous infection, one dose of vaccine and good antibodies, the patient developed a moderately severe Covid pneumonia requiring oxygen. Her antibodies were 120, which is also a marker of old Covid-19 infection. Moreover, she has received her first jab of vaccine 15 days earlier,” Director, Lung Centre of Rajasthan Hospital, told TOI.

The 28-year-old medic was admitted to the Rajasthan Hospital on March 15 after being tested positive for Influenza A and Covid-19 and required oxygen support. She recovered from the infection and was discharged on Friday following her negative test report on Thursday. Prior to this, she had tested positive on November 17, 2020.

Terming the reinfection case as ‘unusual’, doctors have expressed concerns over a possible new covid-19 strain. The woman’s test sample has been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune and the Sawai Man Singh Medical College to determine the strain of the Covid-19 virus during its genome sequencing.