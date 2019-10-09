Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Jaipur Hotel Did Not Deny Check-in to Inter-faith Couple, Say Police

It was earlier reported that a Muslim man and a Hindu woman were not allowed to get into a hotel in Jaipur as they belonged to different religions. The incident was reported on Saturday when Javed tried to check into Oyo's SilverKey hotel.

IANS

Updated:October 9, 2019, 5:31 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Jaipur Hotel Did Not Deny Check-in to Inter-faith Couple, Say Police
Image for representation.

Jaipur: The police here on Wednesday denied a report that said a couple was not allowed to check in to a hotel room because they belonged to different religions.

Police Commissioner Anand Shrivastava said that Javed had booked two rooms in Oyo's SilverKey hotel in Jaipur. On reaching the hotel, he insisted his friend should also be allowed into the same room and he would give her identification proof and all details for the booking formality.

But the hotel staff rejected the request on some suspicion and denied check-in.

Shrivastava said the police reached out to the assistant professor from Udaipur and asked him to lodge a complaint if he had any grudge against the hotel. But he denied.

The police also approached the hotel authorities, but they were reluctant to get the cops involved in the matter.

It was earlier reported that a Muslim man and a Hindu woman were not allowed to get into a hotel in Jaipur as they belonged to different religions. The incident was reported on Saturday when Javed tried to check into Oyo's SilverKey hotel.

Meanwhile, Oyo in a statement said they had initiated an inquiry into the manager's actions, which caused inconvenience to the customer. "We sincerely apologise for this unfortunate experience," the company said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram