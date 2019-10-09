Jaipur Hotel Did Not Deny Check-in to Inter-faith Couple, Say Police

Jaipur: The police here on Wednesday denied a report that said a couple was not allowed to check in to a hotel room because they belonged to different religions.

Police Commissioner Anand Shrivastava said that Javed had booked two rooms in Oyo's SilverKey hotel in Jaipur. On reaching the hotel, he insisted his friend should also be allowed into the same room and he would give her identification proof and all details for the booking formality.

But the hotel staff rejected the request on some suspicion and denied check-in.

Shrivastava said the police reached out to the assistant professor from Udaipur and asked him to lodge a complaint if he had any grudge against the hotel. But he denied.

The police also approached the hotel authorities, but they were reluctant to get the cops involved in the matter.

It was earlier reported that a Muslim man and a Hindu woman were not allowed to get into a hotel in Jaipur as they belonged to different religions. The incident was reported on Saturday when Javed tried to check into Oyo's SilverKey hotel.

Meanwhile, Oyo in a statement said they had initiated an inquiry into the manager's actions, which caused inconvenience to the customer. "We sincerely apologise for this unfortunate experience," the company said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.