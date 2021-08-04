Jaipur Lawyer, Who Was on The Run, Arrested on Rape Charges

The Rajasthan police have arrested a Jaipur-based lawyer for allegedly raping a girl on the pretext of marriage. The woman had lodged a case of rape against the accused in Shyam Nagar police station on June 22. The girl has alleged that Manoj Kumar Sen promised to provide her work in a beauty parlor and befriended her. He raped her for three years on the pretext of marriage and later refused to marry her.

Manoj was in a live-in relationship with the woman for three years. He used to live with the victim at one of his flats in Jaipur. He married another girl in February this year.

The police called up Manoj many times but he did not cooperate in the investigation. Being a lawyer, he used to threaten the police officers. The cops finally arrested him with the help of the cybercrime team when Manoj was partying with friends.

The police said Manoj was absconding for many days. A search operation was launched to nab him. His office, house, and other locations where he used to visit were searched by the police.

The FIR was filed by the victim on June 22 and Manoj was arrested on August 2. Manoj is being interrogated now in the jail. The police will soon present him in court.

The police said that the woman’s statement has been recorded. Manoj’s wife and his lawyer friends will also be questioned to find out more details about the case, police said.

